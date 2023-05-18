HC sets aside dismissal of four state govt employees

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 16

In a major embarrassment for the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside an order passed by the minister in-charge, and reiterated by the Principal Secretary, dismissing four employees from government service.

Justice Anil Kshetarpal’s Bench ruled that the impugned order did not fulfil the requirement of a reasoned decision. The case involves alleged impropriety in the distribution of scholarship to institutions under the post-matric scholarship scheme for SC and BC category students.

The ruling by Justice Kshetarpal came on four petitions filed against Punjab and other respondents by Rajinder Chopra through senior advocate DS Patwalia with counsel Gaurav Rana.

Refusing to grant the state “some time to file a formal reply”, Justice Kshetarpal asserted that Chopra had already retired. However, the minister in-charge passed the order without noticing the distinction between his case and the remaining petitioners.

Justice Kshetarpal observed that the minister in-charge decided to dismiss all petitioners from service after personally hearing them on February 10. The dismissal would ordinarily be a disqualification for any future employment under the government.

A formal order was passed on March 15 by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities, following the decision by the minister in-charge. Justice Kshetarpal asserted that an order dismissing a government employee entailed severe consequences. Often these orders were passed by officers posted in the administration, who may not be judicially trained, like a judicial officer, to record reasons after critically analysing the material produced. Such orders affected the rights of the delinquent employees. As such, the disciplinary authority was required to act judicially as a “tribunal”.

Justice Kshetarpal added that recording of reasons was an important facet of the principles of natural justice. He asserted that the courts did not have the benefit of knowing the reasons behind a particular conclusion in case it was not recorded.

Justice Kshetarpal added that the Additional Chief Secretary’s order only confirmed that the decision had already taken by the minister in-charge. Both the impugned orders were bereft of reason and neither disclosed the application of mind, nor gave reasons for not accepting the explanation by the employees.

Setting aside the orders, Justice Kshetarpal remitted the matter back to the minister in-charge to “initially decide about her desirability of passing the order at the first instance while assuming the role of the disciplinary authority keeping in view the objection of the petitioners and thereafter proceed with the matter in accordance with the law”.

Scholarship ‘scam’

