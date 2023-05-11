HC short of judges, months-long wait for hearing

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 10

The crisis in the Punjab and Haryana High Court has deepened. Facing shortage of 18 judges and pendency of 4,39,737 cases, the High Court is being compelled to give dates after four months for hearing certain matters, including drug cases.

The issue came to the fore with the filing of a bail plea by Raman Kumar against the state of Punjab. As the matter came up for hearing, Justice Anoop Chitkara asserted the court had evenly distributed the cases for murder under Section 302, IPC, and those involving commercial quantities of contraband under the NDPS Act provisions.

What court said Even if this court grants a shorter date, it would affect the cases which have already been listed on those dates and even otherwise, there is no justification. —Justice Anoop Chitkara, Punjab and Haryana High Court

“The case is under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and the next slot available is September 12 and this court proposes to list it on the date so that the matter to be heard and finally decided,” Justice Chitkara said.

In his order, Justice Chitkara added the counsel for the petitioner was, however, continuously insisting on a “shorter date”. “Even if this court grants a shorter date, it would affect the cases which have already been listed on those dates and even otherwise, there is no justification,” the judge observed.

Before parting with the order, Justice Chitkara took into consideration the insistence of the petitioner’s counsel for a short date before directing the Registry to place the matter before other Bench “as per the pleasure and directions of the Chief Justice”.

The situation, as of now, is alarming. As of now, the HC has a pendency of 4,39,737 cases. These include 1,65,607 criminal matters involving life and liberty. As many as 84,406 or 19.19 per cent cases are pending up to one year; 50,799 or 11.55 per cent between one and three years and 1,12,957 or 25.69 per cent between five and 10 years.

The HC currently is functioning with just 67 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. The HC Collegium, comprising the Chief Justice and two senior-most judges, has recommended the names of nine advocates for elevation as HC judges after a gap of more than a year. But the appointments are likely to take time.