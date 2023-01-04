HC show-cause notice to Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua, Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari to show cause why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act be not initiated against them. The two have also been asked to show cause why costs, as prayed for, be not awarded in the petitioner’s favour.

The notice by Justice BS Walia came on a contempt petition filed by Rajesh Bhatia through counsel Sukhandeep Singh, alleging “wilful and deliberate” disobedience of high court orders. Among other things, he contended on the petitioner’s behalf that till date the two respondents had wilfully failed to comply and implement the judgment dated September 15, 2022.

“Respondent Lalit Pathak, despite the directions of this court quashing his appointment letter dated June 11, 2021, and June 23, 2021, is holding the post of president, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, at Kapurthala in complete disregard to the judgment dated September 15, 2022,” he added.

Taking up the matter, Justice Walia also took note of the counsel’s contention that steps had not been taken in terms of the decision “to proceed in the matter afresh in accordance with the recommendation dated April 5, 2021, made by the selection committee duly conveyed vide communication dated April 6, 2021. Therefore, respondents Janjua and Bhandari are liable to be punished under the Act, 1971, besides the petitioner awarded exemplary costs”.

Justice Walia also fixed the case for further hearing on January 31 after the state counsel requested for a short adjournment to file a compliance report-cum-reply after accepting notice on behalf of the two respondents.

“The compliance report-cum-reply be filed one week before the date fixed with the copy to the counsel for the petitioner, failing which the reply will be accepted by the Registry/in court only subject to the payment of Rs10,000 cost,” Justice Walia concluded.

#Kapurthala #Vijay Kumar Janjua