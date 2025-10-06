HC slams failure to regulate mushrooming of ‘exploitative’ education institutions

Taking note of the decay in educational regulation in India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has come down heavily on the unchecked mushrooming of educational institutions “that exploit the desperation of citizens aspiring for public employment”, while holding that the regulators have fallen short in safeguarding even the most elementary academic standards. The bench also called for restrictions on the burgeoning unapproved distance education centres and urged the public to be alerted about unapproved programmes offered through the distance mode.

Advertisement

“Despite repeated guidelines issued by the courts to such institutions, as well as directions given to statutory regulators, the unfortunate reality remains that the regulators have failed in their duty to enforce even the minimum standards of education,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar observed.

Advertisement

The court added that the regulators had resorted to evasive measures instead of discharging their statutory obligations in letter and spirit, thereby jeopardising “not only the quality of education, but also the future of the students and, ultimately, the larger public interest”.

Advertisement

Expressing deep concern over the commercialisation of education, Justice Brar asserted: “The court cannot remain a silent spectator to such a scenario, where commercial interests are allowed to prevail over academic standards. If the regulatory bodies fail to act with promptitude and sincerity, the credibility of the education system, as a whole, will stand eroded.”

The bench went on to underline the urgent need for accountability and proactive governance in the education sector: “The need of the hour is for the authorities to adopt a pro-active and transparent mechanism of monitoring, so that only genuine institutions imparting quality education are permitted to function.”

Advertisement

The court was assisted in the matter by senior advocates DS Patwalia and Rajiv Atma Ram, along with counsel Gauravjit Singh Patwalia and Brijesh Khosla.

Issuing a categorical warning, the court observed that further complacency would embolden those exploiting the system: “Any further laxity will not only embolden unscrupulous operators, but will also defeat the very constitutional mandate of ensuring equality of opportunity in matters of public employment.”

Before parting with the order, the court directed its attention to the growing menace of unauthorised distance education centres, while calling for immediate curbs and public awareness: “Steps must be initiated to curb the menace of mushrooming unauthorised distance education centres and to alert the general public about such unapproved programmes being offered through the distance mode.”