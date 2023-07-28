 HC stays arrest of ex-media adviser : The Tribune India

HC stays arrest of ex-media adviser

Bharat Inder Singh Chahal



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

Less than two months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled on Bharat Inder Singh Chahal’s anticipatory bail plea that inquiry report, if finalised, would be not given effect to, the Bench has modified its orders.

Justice Vikas Bahl also stayed the arrest of the former media adviser till the next date of hearing on August 7. Taking up the petition, Justice Bahl permitted the state to conclude the inquiry and “give effect to the same”.

But in case the respondents came to the conclusion that an FIR was required to be registered, the state would hand over its copy to Chahal’s counsel KS Nalwa by August 4, Justice Bahl added, while staying the arrest.

Appearing on Chahal’s behalf, senior advocate RS Cheema with counsel Nalwa, Yajur Sharma and Hakikat Grewal had earlier referred to several cases registered in the past before submitting that the petitioner was victimised on a number of occasions.

He came out of those accusations by exercising his legal rights. But now inquiry dated November 24, 2022, conducted by the Vigilance Bureau regarding two properties was pending.

