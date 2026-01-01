DT
PT
HC stays Fazilka MC poll exercise till Feb 3

HC stays Fazilka MC poll exercise till Feb 3

Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 02:16 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the Fazilka Municipal Council election process, including delimitation of wards, till February 3.

The court has directed the state not to take any precipitated action with regard to the commencement of the poll. The matter would be taken up for hearing with a bunch of similar writ petitions on February 3.

Surinder Pal Singh Tinna, counsel for the petitioner, said the high court had stayed the entire elections process till February 3.

The petition was filed by BJP leader Ranjam Kamra, a close aide of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar.

Kamra said the state government’s move to redraw municipal wards after December 31 violated the Centre’s guidelines, which mentioned that ward boundaries must be frozen as per December 31 status for conducting hassle-free census in 2026.

He said the boundaries of all 25 wards had been redrawn.

Cutting across the party lines, 22 of 25 members of the Congress, BJP and AAP opposed the notification recently.

Municipal Council presiddent Surinder Sachdeva said as there’s no increase in population, variation in ward-wise figures and extension in boundaries of the city, there was no need of delimitation.

