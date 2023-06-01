HC stays proceedings against sarpanches in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 31

In a significant order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has virtually stayed the proceedings of the Vigilance Bureau against appellant-sarpanches after a Bench was told that permission required under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act had not been taken from the state government before holding an inquiry.

Issuing a notice of motion to the state of Punjab and other respondents for August 12, the Division Bench of Justice Jaishree Thakur and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur asserted: “In the meantime, the proceedings, if any, which are pending before the VB are directed to be adjourned beyond the date given by the court.”

Advocate Manish Kumar Singla on behalf of the appellant-sapanches contended that they were challenging the VB’s action on the grounds that it had no jurisdiction to directly entertain any complaint against them.

Singla contended that complete mechanism had been provided under the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act to deal with any wrong done by the gram panchayats and its rights, liabilities, powers, etc, along with those of its members.

He added that the bureau was required to take prior permission before holding any enquiry, inquiry or investigation, from the competent authority, as per instructions dated January 10 issued by the Punjab Department of Vigilance, in lieu of standard operating procedures issued by the Government of India vide letter dated September 3, 2021.

It was contended that the instructions made it clear that the provisions of Section 17-A were required to be complied with meticulously in true letter and spirit. Any violation of the instructions or `colourful’ interpretation of facts or law to subvert the requirement of these mandatory provisions would be viewed seriously and strict legal and departmental action would be taken against the delinquent officials

Singla added the inquiry proceedings initiated against the appellant-sarpanches were totally illegal, besides being “without, and beyond, jurisdiction”. Prior approval had not been taken from the respondent-State/competent authority before initiating the inquiry by the respondent “especially when the complete procedure was prescribed under the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994”.