HC suspends sentence of ‘legal expert’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Less than a month after Pardeep Sharma tendered his unconditional apology, the High Court today suspended the six-month simple imprisonment awarded to him after he was held guilty of criminal contempt. The “legal expert” was sentenced along with dismissed police official Balwinder Singh Sekhon.

In an affidavit, Sharma had expressed regret regarding his conduct and submitted that he had the highest regard for the judiciary and it was never his intention to willful disregard the HC.

The Bench of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan had earlier observed: “It has been brought to our notice that his order of the sentence dated February 24 has not been interfered in appeal ‘Pardeep Sharma versus Union of India and others’ by the SC on April 17.”