HC takes note of plea alleging custodial torture, false implication in murder case

HC takes note of plea alleging custodial torture, false implication in murder case

The petition seeks the court’s intervention for an independent judicial inquiry, prosecution of the erring police officials, a fresh investigation into the murder case, adequate compensation and protection for the petitioner and his family

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:17 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion to the State of Punjab, the Director General of Police, and other respondents on a petition alleging custodial torture, illegal detention, and false implication of a Ludhiana resident in a murder case in which he was not originally named.

The petitioner alleged that his detention and subsequent torture constituted a gross abuse of police power and a blatant violation of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution, which safeguard personal liberty and protection against arbitrary arrest.

According to the petition, the man was illegally detained on July 4, and later shown to have been arrested on July 5, in utter disregard of constitutional and procedural safeguards. During custody, he was allegedly subjected to severe physical and mental torture, including beatings, electric shocks, water submersion, and threats of sexual violence against his mother.

The plea asserts that sham medical examinations were arranged to conceal the injuries. It was only after the petitioner’s mother and wife approached the Magistrate that a fresh medical examination was ordered, which reportedly revealed injuries consistent with torture.

The petition seeks the court’s intervention for an independent judicial inquiry, prosecution of the erring police officials, a fresh investigation into the murder case, adequate compensation, and protection for the petitioner and his family.

The matter pertains to an FIR registered on June 21 at Salem Tabri police station in Ludhiana, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for the alleged murder of one Sonam Jain by an unknown person.

