High Court tells estranged parents to celebrate child's birthday together

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 14

Children’s Day could not have been better for a little one. Displaying the compassionate side of law, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked his estranged parents to celebrate his birthday together without bringing up any issues. The direction by Justice Alok Jain came after interacting with the parents — a doctor couple — and the child.

“The child is entitled to the love, care and affection of both the parents, which is realised by the parties present and they have agreed not to create any chaos. Both parties have assured the court that they will not get into any rat race of expression of their love and care towards the child and shall maintain a cordial relation during this period,” Justice Jain observed.

The matter was placed before Justice Jain after the father contended that the courts in Sangrur, vide the impugned order dated October 15, went to the extent of holding that his presence for celebrating the child’s birthday would cause extreme discomfort to him and make him vulnerable. Describing the findings as unfounded, he prayed that some arrangement was required to be considered for celebrating the child’s birthday today.

Issuing a notice of motion to the mother, Justice Jain asserted on the previous date of hearing that it would be in the child’s interest if both the parties cordially considered celebrating the birthday. It would, rather, be the best gift for him. The parents were also directed to remain present in the court.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing this morning, Justice Jain interacted with the parties and both agreed to celebrate the birthday today in Chandigarh itself. Justice Jain directed that the parents and the child “only” would go together to celebrate and make positive endeavour to keep him happy and not create any misdemeanour by bringing in any issue related to the litigation between them.

Justice Jain suggested that just the parents, along with the child, could go together to celebrate at the lake, Elante Mall or “wherever they harmoniously agreed to go” and remain together till evening. Both the grandparents would not intervene or influence either of the parties as the petitioner and respondent were well-educated professionals and responsible citizens, Justice Jain added.

“The court also extends good birthday wishes for the child and wish him best of luck for his bright future,” Justice Jain concluded, while fixing the next date of hearing in December second week