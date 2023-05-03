HC to consider 7 issues concerning live-in ties

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made clear its intent to examine whether the country’s social fabric will be disturbed following issuance of protection direction on petitions filed by already married persons either in “live-in relationships” or married again without obtaining divorce. The Bench will also see whether the directions will encourage the trend of extramarital relationships in society.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth made it clear that the Bench would also consider whether such directions would “complicate the social structure and the status of future generation”, while increasing manifold unending litigation following absence of law to deal with the issue.

In all, no less than seven issues were formulated to be considered after hearing all stakeholders at length. Looking at the things from a larger perspective, Justice Vashisth asserted the Bench would also consider whether direction to provide protection/security to such petitioners could be issued “with some prima facie evidence” without actual danger or apprehension of threat to life.

It would also be seen whether protection petition filed against the spouse by already married persons during the existence of marital life without actual danger to life could be entertained by the HC under Article 226 of the Constitution or Section 482 of the CrPC.

It would also be determined whether issuing direction to protect life and liberty would give handle/liberty to the protection seekers to ignore/bypass the existing laws of the land on marriage, divorce and other statutory penal provisions, and also to ignore future interests of the legally wedded spouse and the children if any.

Justice Vashisth added the Bench would also examine whether the protection petitions filed by already married persons against the interests of deserted spouse and children could be considered on a par with the protection petitions filed by ‘runaway couples’ seeking protection of life and liberty from ‘honour killing’.

It would also be seen: “Whether the issuance of direction to protect already married persons would amount to affixing seal of the court to the illegal and unethical relationship of such persons against the social framework of the country.”

Justice Vashisth was of the opinion that protection could not be granted to a couple in a live-in relationship, where an already married partner had not obtained a decree of divorce from the spouse. “Passing any order directing to provide protection to a relationship unacceptable to society, and that too against the law prevailing in the country, would be in derogation to the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955,” Justice Vashisth had asserted.

