DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / HC to consider petition to safeguard 845 kanals of Centre’s land in Pathankot border area

HC to consider petition to safeguard 845 kanals of Centre’s land in Pathankot border area

The land is situated in a sensitive international border belt and the eco-sensitive Ravi riverbed

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:52 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday fixed February 23 for the consideration of a petition seeking its intervention to safeguard 845 kanals of Central Government land situated in a sensitive international border belt and the eco-sensitive Ravi riverbed in Pathankot district.

Advertisement

The division bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor was told that the dispute relates to Central Government land in Chak Kaushalya (Chak Koshalian) village under Narot Jaimal Singh tehsil.

Advertisement

Among other things, the petitioner alleged that the land despite its strategic significance and sensitive character was allegedly illegally occupied by persons, stated to be close relatives and associates of senior police officers, including a serving IGP of Punjab. They were acting in “concert” with settlement officials and mining operators.

Advertisement

The petition alleged that these influential individuals had engineered a fraudulent girdawari entries, manipulated revenue records and transferred de facto possession of a substantial portion of the land to stone crusher operators engaged in unlicensed, unregulated and environmentally hazardous mining activity.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts