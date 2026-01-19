HC to consider petition to safeguard 845 kanals of Centre’s land in Pathankot border area

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday fixed February 23 for the consideration of a petition seeking its intervention to safeguard 845 kanals of Central Government land situated in a sensitive international border belt and the eco-sensitive Ravi riverbed in Pathankot district.

The division bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor was told that the dispute relates to Central Government land in Chak Kaushalya (Chak Koshalian) village under Narot Jaimal Singh tehsil.

Among other things, the petitioner alleged that the land despite its strategic significance and sensitive character was allegedly illegally occupied by persons, stated to be close relatives and associates of senior police officers, including a serving IGP of Punjab. They were acting in “concert” with settlement officials and mining operators.

The petition alleged that these influential individuals had engineered a fraudulent girdawari entries, manipulated revenue records and transferred de facto possession of a substantial portion of the land to stone crusher operators engaged in unlicensed, unregulated and environmentally hazardous mining activity.