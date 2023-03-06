HC to examine protection pleas of married persons in live-in relationship

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made clear its intent to see in larger perspective the protection pleas filed by already married persons having children but now in a live-in relationship. Putting the State of Punjab on notice on one such plea, Justice Sanjay Vashisth of the High Court also directed impleading as parties the State of Haryana, the Union of India and the Union Territory of Chandigarh “to have their view point on the subject matter”.

The notice came more than a month after Justice Vashisth ruled that protection could not be granted to a couple in a live-in relationship, where an already married partner had not obtained a decree of divorce from the spouse.

The issue cropped up once again before Justice Vashisth’s Bench with the filing of a plea by an already married woman with two children living with her. The co-petitioner was also married with two children living with their mother.

Their counsel told Justice Vashisth’s Bench that temperamental differences of both the petitioners with their spouses led to their separation. Thereafter, they started staying in a live-in relationship. The counsel further submitted that the petitioners were now facing constant threat and danger to their lives at the hands of kin.

Justice Vashisth’s Bench was also told that the woman-petitioner submitted a representation to the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ludhiana district. But action had so far not been initiated on her plea. The counsel also relied upon an order dated September 29, 2021, passed by a coordinate Bench in another matter, where the Bench held the courts were required to pass necessary directions for the protection, whenever it, prima-facie, was satisfied that some relatives or persons unhappy with the relationship between the petitioners could harm their life and liberty.

Issuing notice of motion for April third week, Justice Vashisth asserted, “For the purpose of considering the issue involved in present petition, to be a larger one, as already noticed with certain observations by this Court in the order dated January 25, the prayer of protection in such circumstances, where the petitioners are already married and having children is required to be addressed in larger perspective. Issuing directions in general almost in all the protection cases in an ordinary manner, without examining and ascertaining the alleged threat perception of the petitioners, is also an issue to be taken note of.”