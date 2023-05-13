HC to hear Sidhu’s plea on May 18

Chandigarh, May 12
The High Court will hear on May 18 a petition filed by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking directions to upgrade his security cover in view of the threat to his life and liberty. The direction came today after the state counsel submitted that inputs from the central agency were yet to be received.
Appearing before Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench, Punjab Additional Advocate-General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala said the final assessment based on inputs from the state and central agencies could not be done so far.
A status report by way of an affidavit of Assistant-General of Police (Security) Satinderpal Singh, along with a sealed cover report, was also placed before the Bench. Sidhu had moved the court through senior advocate MS Khaira with counsel Vishneet Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...