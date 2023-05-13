HC to hear Sidhu’s plea on May 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

The High Court will hear on May 18 a petition filed by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking directions to upgrade his security cover in view of the threat to his life and liberty. The direction came today after the state counsel submitted that inputs from the central agency were yet to be received.

Appearing before Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench, Punjab Additional Advocate-General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala said the final assessment based on inputs from the state and central agencies could not be done so far.

A status report by way of an affidavit of Assistant-General of Police (Security) Satinderpal Singh, along with a sealed cover report, was also placed before the Bench. Sidhu had moved the court through senior advocate MS Khaira with counsel Vishneet Singh.