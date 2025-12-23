HC upholds adopted son’s rights after 19-year wait, orders PSEB to release dues with 9 per cent interest

Making it clear that a legally adopted son cannot be denied service benefits merely because of prolonged litigation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a 19-year-old appeal filed by Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) and directed it to release all retirement and service benefits to the adopted son of a deceased employee, along with 9 per cent annual interest.

Justice Sudeepti Sharma of the high court held that the appeal, filed in 2006, had remained pending for almost two decades following the passing of an order in May 2006 staying the operation of impugned judgment and decree, depriving the respondent of his legitimate dues.

“The present regular second appeal pertains to the year 2006 and is now been decided after almost 19 years because of which the respondent is deprived of his right to benefits. Therefore, justice demands that the respondent be not forced to approach the appellants by filing execution,” Justice Sharma asserted.

The court observed that the biological parents of the respondent-son had stepped into the witness box and proven the registered adoption deed. “The biological parents of respondent were examined and both these witnesses proved the adoption deed dated December 26, 1990… They deposed that the deceased had adopted the respondent in the year 1990 vide registered adoption deed and they had consented to the said adoption.”

The court also relied on documentary evidence produced by the adopted son himself. Rejecting PSEB’s argument that the adoption was invalid as the respondent was allegedly over 15 years at the time, the court termed the contention untenable. “The contention of counsel for the appellant that the age of the respondent was more than 15 years at the time of adoption deed is rejected,” it held adding that the adoption deed itself recorded his age as “about 14 years”.

Upholding concurrent findings of the trial court and the first appellate court, the high court concluded: “It is admitted fact that the respondent was adopted son of the employee, who adopted him validly by registered adoption deed.”