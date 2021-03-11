HC verdict on Bikram Majithia's bail petition today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict on the regular bail plea filed by senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug-related case. The judgment was reserved less than a fortnight back by the Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sureshwar Thakur.

Majithia had moved the High Court, seeking a regular bail in the case registered on December 20 last year under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

