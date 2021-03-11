HC verdict on Bikram Majithia's bail petition today

Chandigarh, August 9
The Punjab and Haryana High Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict on the regular bail plea filed by senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug-related case. The judgment was reserved less than a fortnight back by the Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sureshwar Thakur.
Majithia had moved the High Court, seeking a regular bail in the case registered on December 20 last year under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...