icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Health cards of no help in Punjab, patients bear treatment cost

Health cards of no help in Punjab, patients bear treatment cost

Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:56 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The state government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana appears to have lost its intended purpose within a few months of its launch.

Advertisement

The scheme aims at providing health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, with numerous empanelled hospitals across Punjab offering cashless treatment.

Advertisement

In Ludhiana district alone, nearly five to six lakh health cards have been issued so far under the plan.

Advertisement

However, the objective behind the scheme seems to be getting defeated, as many hospitals are allegedly refusing free treatment on the grounds that specific procedures or packages are not covered at their facility.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur acknowledged the need for greater public awareness. “We have over 80 hospitals empanelled in the district, offering more than 2,100 different packages. Of these, 95 packages are reserved exclusively for government hospitals.”

Advertisement

“However, people are not fully aware of these details and end up visiting hospitals where the required treatment is not covered,” she said, adding that awareness regarding available packages must be improved.

When asked about the number of beneficiaries who have availed the scheme so far, she said the department did not have the data.

Congress Councillor Gaurav Bhatti, who has previously raised the issue, cited a recent case involving a woman, Rajni, who struggled to get surgery done for her 49-year-old son. “She ran from pillar to post as the card was not accepted at the DMCH (Dayanand Medical College and Hospital),” he said.

Rajni told The Tribune that while the treatment cost was around ?4 lakh, the card was not accepted at the DMCH. She eventually took her son to the PGI in Chandigarh, where she had to spend ?1 lakh for the treatment.

Officiating Deputy Medical Commissioner Deepika confirmed that they did not have a consolidated data telling how many people were benefitted by the scheme in Ludhiana district so far.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain admitted that some hospitals were not fully cooperating in providing cashless treatment under the scheme. “We are urging hospitals to coordinate so that maximum patients could avail free treatment under the scheme,” he said. Despite repeated attempts, Health Minister Balbir Singh could not be contacted for comments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts