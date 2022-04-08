Sangrur: Health Department starts Covid vaccination drive in mandis

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 7

Facing issues in convincing Sangrur residents to get vaccinated to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak in future, officials of the Health Department have decided to send their teams to wheat procurement centres. As per sources, 90.27 per cent beneficiaries got their first dose in Sangrur district, while only 61.61 per cent got the second shot. Residents lost interest in vaccination drive as positive cases receded.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has directed all the SDMs to prepare a two-week plan to improve vaccination status in their areas.

Convincing farmers After positive cases receded, residents stopped showing interest in vaccination. From today our teams have started visiting grain markets to convince the farming community. —Dr Parminder Kaur, Civil Surgeon

“Positive cases have receded, but we cannot take chances. I have directed the officials concerned to convince maximum number of beneficiaries to get vaccinated in grain markets,” said Jorwal.

Hazara Singh, a farmer at Sangrur grain market, said, “As there are no positive cases, there is no need to administer the dose.”

Till June 2021, the district had witnessed 796 Covid deaths, out of which highest 121 were from Sangrur health block, followed by Longowal (115), Moonak (84) and Kauhrian (75). The case fatality rate (CFR) of 5.13 percent was also highest in Sangrur district.