Health experts flag concerns over Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Pind Clinic scheme

While the Punjab government is moving ahead with its plan to expand primary healthcare in rural areas through Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics (AAPCs), medical experts have raised serious concerns about the “makeshift” nature of the project.

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The government’s concept note reveals a plan to cover 84 per cent of Punjab’s villages that currently lack a local clinic. The strategy relies heavily on telemedicine, where a single doctor will oversee five clinics simultaneously via video-conferencing.

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​Each clinic will be run by a team comprising one pharmacist and one ANM/staff nurse. The team will operate from a single-room setup equipped with basic diagnostic tools like haematology and biochemistry analysers. Doctors will consult with patients remotely through the e-Sanjeevani platform. The government estimates a setup cost of approximately Rs 4.5 lakh per clinic, with monthly operational expenses of Rs 33,500.

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The Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) has criticised the scheme, calling it “unprofessional” and “contract-based”. Its leadership, including Dr Arun Mitra, Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, and Dr Indervir Singh Gill, has demanded that the government abandon what they describe as “ad hoc” policies. The organisation argues that teleconsultation has already failed at the district and Community Health Officer (CHO) levels and the government has not reviewed these previous failures before launching this new village scheme.

The leaders also flagged concerns over the Rs 5,000 monthly sanitation budget per clinic, which must cover both cleaning materials and workers’ wages, suggesting it may violate labour laws. Experts argue that the government is replacing permanent, stable medical positions with contract-based staff who lack basic rights such as maternity leave and job security, with employees subject to termination on a one week’s notice.

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There are also concerns that the “OPD-based model,” focused primarily on immediate symptoms, overlooks the fundamental goal of primary healthcare—long-term disease prevention and community health education.

The IDPD has urged the Punjab government to reconsider these “makeshift” measures and instead focus on strengthening the existing healthcare system by filling regular posts for doctors, lab technicians and pharmacists. It has also called for an immediate review of the health system in consultation with medical experts to ensure sustainable, high-quality care for the state’s rural population.