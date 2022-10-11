Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra vows to revitalise Punjab’s healthcare facilities

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, October 10

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today visited the Civil Hospital and the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Thatha Kishan Singh Wala village in Zira sub-division. He was accompanied by MLA Naresh Kataria.

Speaking about the lacklustre healthcare facilities in border area, the minister said the people of the state had high expectations from the AAP government and a lot of work had been done, including setting up of a 100 Aam Aadmi clinics.

"It has been just six months, give us some time, we will leave no stone unturned to improve the healthcare facilities in the state," he said.

However, the minister could not give a satisfactory reply when he was asked about the shortage of doctors in the hospitals of the border district. Addressing the media, he said doctors were not made in a day and it took eight to ten years to become one.

"The government is trying its best to fill the vacant posts in government hospitals. During the last six months, things have improved and more concentrated efforts were being made to put the system back on the track," he said.

On the occasion, ADC Sagar Setia, SDM Zira Inderpal Singh, CMO Dr. Rajinder Pal, SP(D) Gurpreet Singh Cheema and others senior officials were also present.