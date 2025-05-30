In a surprise move, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh today conducted an inspection of every house in street number 1 at New Kailash Nagar in Ludhiana under the on-going 'Har Shukarwar Dengue te Vaar' campaign'.

Advertisement

Singh along with Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur and health teams identified dengue larvae in coolers, flowerpots, water containers, fridge trays, tank water and water storage containers. During his visit, he sensitised residents about the importance of cleaning and drying these items to prevent mosquito breeding.

He said that these are critical breeding grounds for the aedes aegypti mosquito and that regular cleaning is essential to stop dengue in its tracks. He also urged residents to wear full-sleeve shirts as an additional protective measure against mosquito which is known to bite during the daytime.

Advertisement

The Minister highlighted the state-wide efforts under the campaign, noting that 20,000 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers are actively inspecting homes across Punjab every Friday. These workers are tasked with identifying dengue larvae and educating communities on preventive steps, such as eliminating stagnant water and maintaining hygiene. He stated that this concerted effort is part of a broader goal to reduce dengue cases by 90 per cent this year, following a 50 per cent reduction achieved last year compared to previous years.

Educating students about dengue prevention

Advertisement

To further strengthen the campaign, Dr. Singh also mentioned that schoolteachers across Punjab are being trained to educate students about dengue prevention. The initiative aims to mobilise an army of 20 lakh school students to spread awareness about the disease. Additionally, every village in Punjab has established a 15-member health committee who are receiving training on identifying and eliminating dengue larvae, ensuring a grassroot-level response to the public health challenge.

Later, Dr Singh also visited a family that had lost a member to Covid. He offered his condolences, encouraged the family to adhere to isolation guidelines and assured them of the government’s unwavering support.

Addressing the current Covid-19 situation, the Minister reported that only three cases have been recorded in Punjab to date, stressing that there is no cause for concern. He added that the situation is completely normal and that the state is equipped with adequate infrastructure, including oxygen, medicines, beds and all necessary resources," he reassured.

The Minister also advised those with weakened immune system and those with conditions like kidney disease, high BP, cancer, or respiratory issues to wear masks when stepping outside as a precautionary measure.

The Health Minister concluded by calling on the public to join hands in these efforts.