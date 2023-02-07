Health Minister reviews steps to provide facilities at Dhuri hospital

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 6

The Punjab Government is fully committed to provide world-class health facilities free to residents of the state. Appropriate steps were being taken in this direction, said Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

The minister reviewed the steps being taken to ensure availability of quality health facilities at the sub-divisional hospital in Dhuri. He along with other senior officials visited the hospital and interacted with the staff and patients undergoing treatment here.

“In the next six months, the cleanliness of the government hospitals of the state will be streamlined, as well as the safety of the staff and the availability of medicines will also be ensured,” said the minister.

The minister said, “Government hospitals will be made better than corporate hospitals. There will be no shortage of specialist doctors. The needy will not face any problem there.”

The minister said recently, 271 specialist doctors had been recruited by the government and the remaining vacancies would also be filled soon.