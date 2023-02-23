Health revolution in state has unnerved Centre, claims AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday launched a stinging attack and termed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement on Aam Aadmi Clinics frivolous and baseless.

He said the BJP government at the Centre was baffled by Punjab’s health revolution and the Union minister was trying to mislead the people by lying on the health system of Punjab.

During a press conference, the Health Minister accused the Centre of stepmotherly treatment and giving insufficient funds to the state.

He said for the National Health Mission, the Centre was to invest 60 per cent of the money and states 40 per cent. Of the Rs 1,114 crore, the Centre was to give Rs 668 crore, but it had sanctioned only Rs 438 crore. Likewise, the Punjab Government was to spend Rs 445 crore but the government had spent Rs 618 crore.

Questioning the intention of the Union minister, the Cabinet minister said the Centre gave less than 40 per cent of the money and we spent more than 60 per cent.

The Health Minister said the health system of Punjab was number one in the country. After the formation of the AAP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, there had been revolutionary changes in the health system and the condition of health facilities had improved tremendously.

During the previous governments, there were no proper doctors, medicines and no tests in health centres. Apart from this, there were many scams in the department, including sanitiser and mask scam, which led to a loss of crores to government exchequer. After the formation of the AAP government, doctors were sitting regularly in the Aam Aadmi Clinics and examining hundreds of patients daily.

Pharmacists and lab technicians were also present. Medicines were available and more than 40 types of tests were being done free of cost. The number of OPDs had also increased almost four times compared to earlier.

He challenged the Union Health Minister to send teams to both Punjab and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and get health facilities examined. He would come to know that Punjab had better health system than UP.