Hearing in case against Kangana Ranaut on July 18 now

In the defamation case against BJP MP from Mandi and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, farmer leader Surjeet Singh was cross-examined by the defence counsel in a court here on Thursday.

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Advocate Raghbir Singh Behniwal, counsel for complainant Mahinder Kaur, an elderly farmer, said the matter has been adjourned to July 18. He added that the court has directed the complainant to produce the second witness, Gurpreet Singh, on the next date of hearing. He further stated that arguments on the application seeking the surrender of Kangana’s passport were deferred to the next hearing.

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