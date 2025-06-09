Heart of Punjab: Quiet revolution in Akal Takht: Gargaj steps lightly, speaks loudly

During the emotionally charged Ghallughara Week which commemorates the anniversary of Operation Bluestar from June 1-6, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the newly appointed officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, made a decision that surprised many and signalled a major shift in the institution’s approach.

By choosing not to publicly honour the families of those killed in 1984 during Operation Bluestar, and by refraining from addressing the sangat from the sacred Takht’s fasil during the 41st anniversary event on Friday, Gargaj took a bold, conciliatory path aimed at bringing together all shades of Sikh sentiment — from moderates to hardliners.

At just 39 years, Gargaj is the youngest-ever Jathedar to take on this revered position. Conscious of the tensions between Panthic factions, he scaled down his participation in ceremonial events, a move widely seen as a strategy to prevent confrontation. Yet, he led the ‘ardas’ and delivered a heartfelt ‘sandesh’ (message) to the Sikh ‘qaum’ from the Akal Takht premises—while prominent critics, including Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma and Bhindranwale’s sons, Ishar Singh and Inderjit Singh, stood quietly among the gathering.

Hailing from Jabbowal village near Baba Bakala in Amritsar, Gargaj’s journey to the Akal Takht is rooted in dedication to faith and community. After finishing school locally, he studied Sikh theology at the Sikh Missionary College at Anandpur Sahib, then earned a Master’s degree in history from Chandigarh. In 2014, he launched the NGO APNE to support orphaned children. Before his appointment, he served as a ‘kathavachak’ (religious preacher) at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall inside the Golden Temple complex for nearly three years.

When asked about his sudden elevation to the Akal Takht, he humbly responded, “Guru di kirpa (by Guru’s grace),” before noting that his consistent engagement in Panthic programmes and contributions to Sikh discourse may have contributed to his selection.

The Akal Takht Jathedar holds unmatched spiritual and moral authority within Sikhism. Yet, recent history has seen this position become politically volatile. Former Jathedars, Giani Raghbir Singh and Giani Harpreet Singh, were both removed abruptly—Giani Harpreet Singh following a controversy over attending a celebrity engagement, and Giani Raghbir Singh after issuing ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) to powerful Akali leaders, including Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, for their government’s alleged wrongdoings from 2007 to 2017.

Badal, it is said, was upset that the Akal Takht ordered the removal of the honorary title, ‘Fakhr-e-Qaum’ given to his father, the late Parkash Singh Badal, former chief minister of Punjab, as part of his ’tankhah.'

Giani Raghbir Singh’s removal on March 7 ignited anger across the Sikh community, leading to renewed calls for a formal framework to govern how Jathedars are appointed or removed. Responding to the unrest, the SGPC announced on March 24 that it would soon create a high-level committee to formulate clear guidelines covering the eligibility, duties, tenure and retirement of Jathedars. It also promised to uphold the principle of “one person, one position” and to ensure that views of Sikh sampradas (sectarian bodies) are respected going forward.