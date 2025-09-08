In ravaged border belt, drones bring hope, not death

Drugs and drones have been synonymous in Punjab for so long that the two words are often used in the same breath, with the added element of cross-border conspiracy and the old Pakistani stated intention of bleeding India by “a thousand cuts”.

Think again. In flood-hit Punjab, drones have acquired a new avatar and become symbols of hope and resilience. Leading the battle are the Punjab Police, officials in the district administration as well as individual farmers who own and have been using drones for agricultural purposes, including spraying fields with pesticide. They have come together to deploy drones in the worst-affected areas.

In villages around Ramdass and Ajnala, including Ghonewal, Gaggomahal, Jassar, Sudhaar, Chaharpur and Sufiyan, 12 drones have been deployed. These areas are among the worst-hit, with entire communities cut off due to submerged roads.

With an operational range of 5 km, the drones have proven to be the only viable means of reaching stranded families. DGP Gaurav Yadav told The Tribune that the police in border districts have put drones to this innovative use to provide relief to flood victims.

“The drones are being used for three critical functions — surveillance, public communication, and payload delivery,” he said.

“Surveillance drones have mapped inundated zones, identified stranded individuals and located safe shelters. A specially equipped drone with a public address system has been broadcasting evacuation instructions and safety advisories,” he added.

He said the drones had delivered essential supplies — dry ration, clean drinking water, medicines, animal feed and hygiene kits — directly to households, maintaining dignity and avoiding chaotic distribution centres.

Sohail Qasim Mir, SSP Batala, said drones have proved to be immensely beneficial in areas inaccessible by road and boat.

“We fly the drone over the affected area, see live shots of where people are marooned, and drop the relief. We have used agricultural drones owned and operated by farmers in the area. These were helpful,” he said.

Each drone, capable of carrying up to 10 kg of weight, undertakes multiple sorties daily. Relief teams have been able to reach approximately 100 to 110 households per day, ensuring timely and targeted assistance. The deliveries have been made directly to doorsteps, a move widely appreciated by residents who were otherwise unreachable.

DGP Yadav added, “This initiative is the result of a robust multi-agency collaboration involving Sihag Drones (Panchkula), Krishna Biotech (Amritsar), IFFCO, NDRF, Indian Army, BSF, Punjab Police and the civil administration.”

Amrik Singh of Bharial village in Gurdaspur, who received food packets via drones, said drones have become carriers of life and hope.

“We received help through drones only as boats were limited and our house remained inaccessible for several days. The usual imagery of a drone flying in the village is that these are bringing death in the form of drugs. But now, they bring supplies for survival,” he said.

Punjab Police sources said all drones used in the relief effort belonged to government departments and some individual farmers. No drone seized carrying drugs from Pakistan have been used, officials clarified.

“There is quite a good number of drones kept in Malkhanas as case property related to smuggling of drugs. These cannot be used until the court approves,” said a source who wished not to be identified.

As many as 138 drones have been seized by the Punjab Police from January to July this year. Since January 1, 2022, more than 500 drones have been seized. These are lying at different Malkhanas as case properties, police sources revealed.