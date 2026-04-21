Heatwave to swelter Punjab, Haryana and Delhi; Northeast braces for rain

Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will continue to reel under a heatwave this week. Temperatures will gradually rise by 4°C until April 25, after which there will be no significant change until April 27.

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However, during the same period, several parts of the Northeast and western regions of the country will receive rain.

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A fresh spell of heatwave conditions began over the country from Haryana on April 18 and gradually extended to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Madhya Pradesh by Tuesday.

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In the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that daytime temperatures will breach 44°C on April 24. It has issued a yellow alert for Delhi until April 24 due to severe heatwave conditions.

In contrast, the northeastern states are expected to receive moderate rain until April 27.

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A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 23, bringing rain to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on April 25 and 26. As a result, there is a possibility that daytime temperatures may decline.

On Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature of 17.5°C was recorded at Najibabad in western Uttar Pradesh, while the highest maximum temperature of 44.4°C was reported at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

In its weather forecast, the IMD said that heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab from April 22 to 24.

“East Uttar Pradesh will witness heatwave conditions from April 21 to 25; Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and west Uttar Pradesh from April 22 to 25; Odisha and Rajasthan from April 23 to 25; Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on April 21 and 22; and Vidarbha from April 24 to 26,” the department said.

“Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius, leading to isolated to scattered heatwave conditions over Delhi during the next five days. Temperatures are likely to remain above normal to appreciably above normal during this period,” the IMD added.