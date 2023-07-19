Heavy rain in Patiala on Wednesday morning leads to flood-like situation in many areas

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 19

Very heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning led to a flood-like situation in many areas as sewerage lines and drains choked flooding many houses.

Learning no lessons from the last week’s heavy downpour that inundated many areas in the city, the Municipal Corporation has again failed to clear the drains and sewerage lines leading to flood-like situation in many parts.

Residents in many colonies complained of water entering their houses due to choked sewerage lines.

“Despite the past week’s experience when we suffered losses worth lakhs, the corporation has been busy with flooded areas and has failed to provide basic amenities to other parts of the city causing flooding in many colonies like ours,” claimed Police Lines resident Rajesh Kumar.

Municipal Commissioner Aditya Uppal said they had sent teams to clear the sewerage pipes. “We are monitoring the situation and following rain for the past four hours, water has accumulated. After the sewerage connections are cleared, there should be no water accumulation in the city areas,” he said.