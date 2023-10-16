Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Chandigarh, October 16
Parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh witnessed heavy rain on Monday morning, bringing down the temperature by a few notches.
According to the weather department, Ambala, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kurukshetra in Haryana and Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Mohali in Punjab received rain.
The heavy rain has caused a lot of distress among farmers in Ludhiana, Karnal and Kaithal, who have been waiting in grain markets to sell their crop.
The crops were soaked by the heavy rain, exposing the arrangements made by the authorities.
The situation has led to tension among farmers, who have been struggling to cope with the damage caused by the rain.
The rain also forced the authorities to shift the venue of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Samvad programme from Maharaja Surajmal Jat Stadium to Indira Gandhi Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Kaithal. With PTI
