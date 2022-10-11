Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

PTI

Chandigarh, October 11

Rain lashed parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, leading to a fall in the temperature.

A sharp spell of rain lashed Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana. Some other parts of the two states also received showers.

On Monday, rain had lashed a few places in Haryana.

There was moderate to heavy rain in several parts of Haryana and some parts of Punjab intermittently during the past fortnight.

These spells of rain have resulted in supply crunch of some vegetables thus pushing up their prices, according to traders.