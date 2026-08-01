Heavy rain likely at a few places in Punjab, Haryana over next 3 days: IMD

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in parts of north-west India over the next three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the region on Saturday.

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According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Punjab during August 3-4 and over Haryana and Chandigarh during August 3-7. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana during August 2-4.

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The southwest monsoon remained weak over Punjab during the past 24 hours, with light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds reported at isolated places. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Patiala were among the districts that received rain.

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Day and night temperatures across Punjab remained near normal. Bathinda recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 37.1 degrees Celsius, while it also registered the lowest minimum temperature at 25 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation persists over southeast Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring areas at lower altitude, while a western disturbance prevails over Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions in the middle tropospheric levels. A low-pressure area over south-east Rajasthan is likely to move north-westwards and become weak.

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Under the influence of these weather systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph, is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand through August 7. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected at a few places across these regions during the period.