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Home / Punjab / Heavy rain likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana on September 14-15: IMD

Heavy rain likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana on September 14-15: IMD

After days of weak monsoon activity, rainfall expected to pick up across the region; Punjab’s seasonal deficit stands at 35%, Haryana’s at 23%

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:17 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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After several days of weak monsoon activity, heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in Punjab and Haryana on September 14 and 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Monsoon activity over both states remained weak during the past 24 hours, with light to moderate rain recorded at isolated places, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Wednesday.

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Day temperatures remained normal in Punjab and Haryana, while night temperatures were above normal in Punjab.

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Bathinda recorded Punjab’s highest maximum temperature at 36.4°C, while Adampur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 23.2°C. In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.5°C, while Narnaul recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 22°C.

The monsoon has remained noticeably deficient in both states this year. Since June 1, Punjab has recorded a seasonal rainfall deficit of 35 per cent, while Haryana’s deficit stands at 23 per cent.

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Rainfall in September so far has been 63 per cent below normal in Punjab and 45 per cent below normal in Haryana.

During August, rainfall was below the long-period average (LPA) in all Punjab districts except Pathankot and Ropar. In Haryana, August rainfall was above the LPA only in Gurugram, Panchkula, Nuh and Palwal.

According to the IMD, the western end of the monsoon trough, a key rain-bearing weather system, is currently north of its normal position, while its eastern end is near the normal position at mean sea level.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over north Haryana and adjoining areas at lower levels, while a western disturbance is prevailing over northwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas at middle levels.

Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab till September 15.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on September 14 and 15.

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