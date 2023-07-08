Heavy rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab; MeT says more to come

PTI

Chandigarh, July 8

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab on Saturday as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states, the weather office said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed rain throughout the day with the maximum temperature settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Department.

In Haryana, Yamunanagar received 80 mm of rain, Ambala received 70 mm, Sirsa 50 mm, Karnal 40 mm, Kurukshetra 30.5 mm, Mahendragarh 24 mm and Rohtak 12 mm.

Ambala’s maximum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded a high of 27.4 degrees Celsius and Hisar 32.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar received 20 mm of rainfall, Ludhiana 34 mm, Patiala 10 mm, Pathankot 46 mm, Ferozepur 108 mm, Gurdaspur 38.5 mm and Rupnagar 39.5 mm.

The maximum temperature in Gurdaspur and Patiala settled at 28 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a high of 29.1 degrees Celsius and Amritsar 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have been forecast in parts of Haryana and Punjab until late this evening.

The Met office has predicted light to moderate rain at most places in the two states on Sunday.