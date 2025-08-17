Heavy rains raise water levels in HP, boost power generation prospects

Heavy rains in the hills have led to a rise in water levels at reservoirs, improving prospects for hydropower generation, though silt deposits could pose challenges.

After heavy rains in the catchment areas of Bhakra and Pong, heavy inflows were received in August in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) reservoirs and Ranjit Sagar Dam. As a result, the Pong Dam has opened its floodgates to release excess water.

During the last few days, Pong Dam has been discharging up to 40,000 cusecs through floodgates, with an additional 19,000 cusecs released through turbines by generation.

As of now, the water levels stand at 1,660.6 feet at Bhakra and 1,379.4 feet at Pong—a notable rise compared to the same day last year, when the levels were 1,628.4 feet and 1,353 feet, respectively.

According to the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre, responsible for the reliable operation of the power system in the region, the Bhakra reservoir has a maximum storage capacity of up to 1,685 feet and Pong Dam 1,400 feet. This implies that there is a margin of 24.4 feet at Bhakra and 20.4 feet at Pong. The full storage level at Ranjit Sagar Dam is 1,732 feet.

At the start of the filling season, Pong Dam’s water level was 1,288.5 feet. With water levels increasing steadily, all six units at the Pong Power House are operating round the clock to utilise stored water efficiently.

Pong Power House generated 86 lakh units of electricity on Saturday. With a current water level of 1,379.4 feet against 1,353 feet last year, Pong still has 10.6 feet of capacity left before reaching its maximum filling level of up to 1,390 feet.

The Bhakra reservoir has seen an increase in water level on Sunday. Currently, the water level stood at 1,660.6 feet—32 feet higher than last year’s 1,628.4 feet. The maximum storage limit followed by BBMB at Bhakra Dam is 1,685 feet. The inflow at Bhakra is 73,100 cusecs, while the discharge stands at 24,200 cusecs. Bhakra’s powerhouses generated 227 lakh units of electricity on Tuesday.

At Ranjit Sagar Dam, the water level is 520.48 metre (1,707.6 feet), higher than last year’s 499.81 metre (1,639.8 feet)—a rise of 68 feet. The water inflow on Saturday was 21,680 cusecs, with a discharge of around 8,960 cusecs. Power generation for the day was recorded at 61 lakh units.

“With another month to fill the dams, which usually fill up by September 30, there are good chances for optimum power generation and adequate water irrigation for the northern states,” said former power engineer VK Gupta.