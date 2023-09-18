Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, September 18
Around 150 police personnel were deployed at Punjabi University, Patiala, on Monday amid a peaceful protest by student organisations demanding registration of a police case against a professor and cancellation of an FIR registered against university students, in the aftermath of death of a girl student and an attack on the professor recently.
A few days ago, student unions United Sikh Students’ Federation, Students’ organisation of India and Secular Youth Federation of India had announced a protest on Monday demanding registration of a case against the professor, that the professor be removed from all charges on the campus immediately, and that the police case registered against the students should be taken back.
There was heavy security on the campus, at the main gate, in the parking lots and at the back gates.
DSP City-2 Jaswinder Singh Tiwana and Urban Estate SHO Amandeep Singh remained on the campus and pacified the students and asked them not to shut the gates.
Meanwhile, the university saw fewer students amid a number of holidays starting from Friday. There will be no academic work on the campus in view of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.
Around 60 students gathered at the campus gate in solidarity with the girl’s family and held a protest.
In the afternoon, farmers and political leaders also joined the protest.
Meanwhile, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has sought people’s support for the deceased girl’s family.
In a video message, he demanded that the state government launch a high-level probe into the allegations levelled against the professor.
The Jathedar slammed the faculty and others who have “come in support” of the professor.
