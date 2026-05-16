Heavy security to ‘low-rung’ political leaders under scanner

Mohit Khanna

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Tribune News Service

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Chandigarh, May 15

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The Punjab Police have initiated a comprehensive review of security arrangements across Punjab to monitor “low-rung” political leaders allegedly running corruption cartels and flaunting their influence through heavy security cover.

The state government has come under immense scrutiny after Raghav Goyal, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader arrested on Tuesday by the CBI in a Rs 13-lakh bribery case linked to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, was reportedly provided two Punjab Police gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles.

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The CBI is probing how official security cover was extended to a private individual.

Sources in the police said security was granted after a senior BJP leader routed a letter to the Home Department, which was then forwarded to Punjab Police for allocation.

Meanwhile, the state intelligence unit CID and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have started compiling a list of “low-rung” leaders who enjoy security cover despite not being active in party events. Raghav Goyal, from Malout in Muktsar, was one among them. He used to frequently post photographs with Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders online.

“They are donning the garb of leaders to make inroads into the bureaucracy or in the Police Department. Once they gain trust by becoming close to a senior leader of a ruling party, these “low-rung” leaders start sharing pictures with him on social media,” said an official privy to the investigation, explaining the modus operandi of such leaders.

“This is all a perception game. After developing relations with leaders, some of them manage to get hold of security guards. These security guard are taken not over threat perception, but to create an aura that they are influential to get work done,” the official added.

Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh said, “The CM and DGP Punjab Police must clarify on whose directions this security was granted. AAP has completely politicised the serious issue of security in Punjab, using it as a tool for political favouritism rather than public safety. While genuine people in need are left vulnerable, security cover is allegedly being extended to goons, party-linked individuals and corrupt elements to shield and facilitate their activities.”

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also questioned how private individuals accused in corruption cases were provided Punjab Police gunmen armed with AK-47s. He demanded a thorough inquiry into the political protection allegedly extended to people involved in shady deals.