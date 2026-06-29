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Home / Punjab / Heed your conscience, there’s no whip before Akal Takth: Jakhar to AAP MLAs

Heed your conscience, there’s no whip before Akal Takth: Jakhar to AAP MLAs

Sikh MLAs of all parties are appearing before Akal Takth in the Mann video row today

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:51 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. File
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Monday urged the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to defy the party diktat on what to say before Sri Akal Takth in the Bhagwant Mann video issue and heed their own conscience.

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Jakhar, who is in Delhi today, said there is no whip applicable before Sri Akal Takth, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh faith.

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“To the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs who are going to appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, As on every previous occasion, you have been told what you should say and what you should not. A written directive from Delhi has been placed in your hands, instructing you to sign it and present it before Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” Jakhar said.

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He said the MLAs should remember, this is the Takth of Sachche Patshah. “It is not a legislative assembly where you are bound to obey your party’s whip.

At least, in the presence of your Guru, speak according to your conscience,” Jakhar urged leaders of AAP.

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He said they should not sacrifice their conscience in the hope of securing a party ticket in the next election.

“Remember, if you are rejected at the Guru’s door, you will find no refuge anywhere—neither in this world nor in the next,” Jakhar admonished MLAs of ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Sikh MLAs of all parties are appearing before Akal Takth in the Mann video row today.

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