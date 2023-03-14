Help accident victims, get rewarded

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh today said the state government would start the Farishtey scheme to provide help to roadside accident victims within the “golden hour”.

Under this scheme, anybody providing help to a roadside accident victim, by taking him to a nearest hospital/nursing home, will get a certificate of appreciation from the government and some cash reward.

A similar scheme is already running in Delhi where AAP is in power. Even for the accident victim, the treatment will be started immediately by doctors without waiting for the cost of treatment to be deposited at the hospital.

Dr Sidhu said the Health Department was in the process to line up hospitals and doctors for implementing this scheme. “We hope to start the scheme within a month,” he said. Dr Balbir Singh held a meeting with Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and officers of the department for the rollout of this scheme.