Help bring daughter’s remains home from US, Ludhiana woman urges PM Narendra Modi

An elderly Ludhiana woman has sought PM Narendra Modi’s intervention after the alleged murder of her daughter, Jasmine Gill (28), an Indian-origin woman who went missing from her Sacramento, California, home on September 30. Jasmine’s husband Gurinder Gill (30) was arrested on murder charge on October 14 by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

In a letter, Jasmine’s mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, requested help in repatriating her daughter’s remains, securing emergency visas for the family to pursue the case in the US and obtaining custody of her eight-month-old grandson, currently in the US Child Protective Services care.

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Investigators said Gurinder falsely claimed ICE agents had taken Jasmine. Detectives later found inconsistencies in his statements and linked the case to an ongoing divorce and child-custody dispute.