‘Help Delhi breathe easy’: L-G asks Bhagwant Mann, Manohar Lal Khattar to control farm fires

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

With levels of air pollution rising, largely due to stubble burning in neighbouring states, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has written to Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, respectively, asking them to control farm fires.

The L-G has urged the CMs to help “Delhi breathe easy”.

Both states have seen an increase in the cases of crop burning over the corresponding period of last year, the L-G wrote. While Punjab saw an increase of 39 per cent in crop-stubble burning from last year, stubble burning cases had tripled in Haryana.

In the letter to Bhagwant Mann, Saxena flagged an alarming rise in crop burning incidents in Punjab. He wrote: “The crop burning events between September 15 and October 11 have reached 1,063 in the state. The figure is 300 more than last year.”

To Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the L-G wrote that the state had seen 340 cases of stubble burning over 25 days which was 257 more than the figure of 83 such cases last year.

The L-G has urged both governments to make farmers willing partners in defeating air pollution and help the national capital to breathe easy.

