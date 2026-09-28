Hemkund Sahib, Char Dham yatras resume as weather clears in Uttarakhand

The pilgrimage to Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib and the Char Dham shrines resumed on Monday following an improvement in weather conditions in Uttarakhand, bringing relief to thousands of devotees whose journeys had been temporarily halted.

The yatras had been suspended for the past two days after heavy rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts.

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Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup gave the go-ahead for pilgrims to continue their journeys to Hemkund Sahib and the Char Dham shrines on Monday morning.

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Narinderjit Singh Bindra, president of the Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, said the two-day suspension was lifted after weather conditions improved considerably.

“At least 750-800 devotees proceeded towards the shrine on Monday from Govind Ghat. The IMD has predicted clear weather over the next four days,” Bindra said.

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Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand administration is working closely with the Trust to clear snow from trekking routes and ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for devotees.

Accommodation facilities for pilgrims have been arranged at gurdwaras and dharamshalas along the route, including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Joshimath, Govind Ghat and Govind Dham (Ghangaria).

An official said a maximum of 2,500 pilgrims per day would be allowed to visit Hemkund Sahib. As a precautionary measure, devotees above 60 years of age and children are currently not being permitted to undertake the journey until snow conditions improve.

This year, Hemkund Sahib has witnessed a record influx of pilgrims, with nearly 3.40 lakh devotees already visiting the shrine. Last year, the shrine recorded its highest-ever footfall of 2.74 lakh pilgrims.

Situated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district at an altitude of over 15,000 feet above sea level, Hemkund Sahib attracts devotees from across India and abroad during the summer season.

Similarly, thousands of pilgrims continue their journey to the Char Dham shrines. The yatra was also suspended for two days after the Uttarkashi administration halted movement following the IMD’s red alert.

Pilgrims had been stopped at designated transit points, including Heena on the Gangotri route and Dobata on the Yamunotri route, until weather conditions improved.

Officials said district administrations across the state have been directed to strictly implement safety guidelines and facilitate the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Yatra nodal officers and concerned departments have also been instructed to remain vigilant to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

District Magistrates have been authorised to take decisions regarding the continuation or temporary suspension of the yatra based on local weather and road conditions.

"In case of adverse weather, District Magistrates may again suspend the yatra temporarily at their own level to ensure pilgrim safety," an official said.