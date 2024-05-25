Sikh shrine Sri Hemkund Sahib portal to open today

Amritsar, May 24
The portal of Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib would open on May 25 and a batch of pilgrims today left from Gurdwara Gobind Ghat for Gurdwara Gobind Dham.
Gurdwara manager Sewa Singh said that the jatha comprising 3,500 members was flagged off for their 13-km-long journey to Gurdwara Gobind Dham.
“The doors of the shrine would open tomorrow at around 9.30 am, by the time the jatha would also reach to its final destination,” he said.
