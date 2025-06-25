Senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is being probed in a 2021 drug case, on Wednesday claimed that a team of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has raided his residence in Amritsar.

The Punjab Police and vigilance launched their biggest joint operation against drugs, conducting raids at 25 locations across the state.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

A video was shared by Bikram Majithia on X in which some people were seen at his house in Amritsar. Majithia claimed they were members of the Vigilance Bureau.

👉ਮੇਰੇ ਘਰ ਰੇਡ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਬੁਖਲਾਹਟ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ। 👉ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਵਿਖੇ ਵਿਜੀਲੈਂਸ ਧੱਕੇ ਨਾਲ ਦਾਖਲ ਹੋਈ। 👉ਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਦਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਣ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਵਕੀਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਧੱਕੇ ਮਾਰੇ ਗਏ। 👉ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਧੱਜੀਆਂ ਉਡਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ। 👉ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਤੁਹਾਡੀਆਂ ਧਮਕੀਆਂ… pic.twitter.com/YhzyXLhnDP — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) June 25, 2025

Majithia said he had earlier said that the Bhagwant Mann government was preparing to file a false case against him as it could not find anything against him in the drug case.

Majithia claimed a team of the Vigilance Bureau led by the Senior Superintendent of Police of the vigilance conducted the raid.

“I had said it long ago when the Bhagwant Mann government found nothing against me in the false drugs case, they would prepare to file a new false case. Today, a Vigilance team led by the SSP conducted a raid at my residence. Bhagwant Mann ji, understand this clearly no matter how many FIRs you register, I will not be afraid, nor will your government be able to suppress my voice. I have always spoken up on Punjab’s issues and will continue to do so. I have complete faith in Waheguru and the Guru Sahibaan. In the end, truth will prevail.”

The Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) is probing a 2021 drug case against Majithia. The Akali leader had been summoned and questioned many times with regard to the drug case. In March this year, the SIT had claimed that it had discovered "suspicious financial transactions" in firms linked to Majithia and his family.

The SIT probing the drug case against Majithia had expanded its investigation to scrutinise financial transactions abroad, it had then said.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, when the then chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was in power.

The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.