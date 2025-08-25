Heritage Street to come up at Anandpur Sahib

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday said a Heritage Street would come up at Anandpur Sahib. It will stretch up to the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, the holy place where Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth.

He said the project aimed at creating a serene spiritual oasis by transforming the sacred route with exquisite marble work, meticulous landscaping and lighting. A sum of Rs 25 crore would be spent in the first phase of the project, he said.