Heroin found in apple consignment at Attari

Amritsar, December 28
A consignment of apples from Afghanistan that reached the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) on September 22 contained heroin and other narcotic substances. This was declared by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) today.
The apple consignment was intercepted based on intelligence inputs jointly developed by the DRI and the Delhi Police (Crime Branch).
As many as 2,503 apple crates were examined carefully and it was discovered that a thick yellow paper was placed at the base of those crates. The thick paper sheets, weighing 33.92 kg, appeared to have been soaked or layered with some narcotic substance.
The samples were sent to the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL), which confirmed that there was a coating of heroin and other narcotics on the paper sheets. The paper sheets were seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act on December 12. Further investigation is in progress.
