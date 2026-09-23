Heroin haul in cross-border smuggling case rises to 54 kg in Faridkot

The total quantity of heroin recovered in a cross-border narco-trafficking case busted by the Faridkot police has risen to 54 kg, after an additional 6.7 kg was retrieved during a follow-up search operation, officials said today.

The fresh recovery was made through a joint search carried out by the Punjab Police in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Pakistan border, following disclosures made by the arrested smugglers during interrogation.

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The suspects reportedly told investigators that a part of the contraband consignment smuggled in from Pakistan had dropped along the route during transport. Acting on these inputs, security teams combed the area and recovered the hidden packet.

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The case originated on September 20, when the Faridkot police claimed to have busted a cross-border heroin and arms smuggling module, arresting four persons and recovering 47.3 kg of heroin, three .30 bore pistols, three magazines and 15 live cartridges. The accused were identified as Ankush of Ghubaya, Mangal Singh of Panje Ke Uttar, Sachin alias Sanju of Parbhat Singh Wala and Anmol Singh of Lamochar Khurd, all residents of Ferozepur district. Two vehicles, a Honda City and a Hyundai Aura, allegedly used in the smuggling operations, were also impounded.

SSP Gurbans Singh Bains had said preliminary investigation showed the arrested men were part of a network smuggling heroin and illegal weapons into the state from across the border, with further probe under way to establish the module's complete supply chain. The CIA Faridkot team had intercepted the Honda City during a special checking drive mounted ahead of Baba Farid Agman Purb, in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, overpowering all four occupants before recovering the contraband and weapons.