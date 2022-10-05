Heroin seized from Pakistani truck at Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered drugs, suspected to be heroin, during checking of a truck from Pakistan at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari.

It is learnt that the truck, carrying dry fruits, entered the Indian territory through the Attari-Wagah border yesterday. During a search, it was found that an item had been hidden under the mudguard of a rear tyre of the truck.

As per officials, the gross weight with the packing material was 1.195 kg and the net weight of heroin was 435 gm.

The driver has been taken in custody by the BSF and legal formalities have been initiated with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

#Pakistan