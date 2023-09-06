Heroin seizure this year breaks all-time records in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The first eight months of this year have broken all-time records for the seizure of heroin in Punjab even as the police implemented a three-pronged humane approach strategy to combat the menace, especially for peddlers/consumers caught with small quantity.

As much as 868.46 kg of the drugs has been seized so far. The figure is likely to cross the 1,000 kg mark. August alone witnessed the seizure of 239 kg of heroin, which is more than the full year recovery of the drug in 2017.

DGP Kuldeep Singh, who heads the Special Task Force (STF) against drugs, said the swollen Ravi and Sutlej proved a boon for the drugs smugglers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police spokesperson IGP Sukhchain Gill said the police were adopting a humane approach to deal with addicts and peddlers.

As part of this strategy, consumers caught with a few grams of heroin or narcotic powder or pharmaceutical drugs will be treated as victims and Section 64A of the NDPS Act will be enforced to provide them with an opportunity to get themselves treated and avail immunity from prosecution through the court, he added.