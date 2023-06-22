Heroin worth Rs 10 cr, drone seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 21

BSF personnel on Tuesday night seized 2 kg heroin valuing Rs 10 crore. The drone that dropped heroin packets at a border village in Sriganganagar later crashed and was also seized. Four suspects, who had come to collect the consignment, were arrested.

A BSF team heard the sound of a drone. The team chased the drone. Due to a technical problem, the drone fell on the ground.