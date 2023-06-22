Heroin worth Rs 10 cr, drone seized

Abohar, June 21
BSF personnel on Tuesday night seized 2 kg heroin valuing Rs 10 crore. The drone that dropped heroin packets at a border village in Sriganganagar later crashed and was also seized. Four suspects, who had come to collect the consignment, were arrested.
A BSF team heard the sound of a drone. The team chased the drone. Due to a technical problem, the drone fell on the ground.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’
Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...
No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM
Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...