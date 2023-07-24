Heroin worth Rs 100 crore seized in Fazilka village

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, July 23

The police claimed to have seized 20 kg of heroin worth Rs 100 crore from two ‘smugglers’, who allegedly brought it from Pakistan.

As per the FIR, a police team on a tip-off stopped a bike near Hasta Kalan border village and nabbed two persons. They have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sipu of Mansa village in Fazilka district and Subeg Singh of Lakhmir Ke Uttar village in Ferozepur district and residing in Jora Singh Mann Nagar in Fazilka town.

Sources said both accused were carrying two bags. The police seized 18 packets of heroin, weighing 20 kg.

According to the FIR, the accused smugglers had links in Pakistan and had brought the contraband from there.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Lakbhir Singh said further investigations were on to find out more people involved in the module. More arrests are expected in the coming days.

A police official said the police would seek remand of both smugglers to obtain further details.

